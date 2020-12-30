King DAG (KDAG) Trading 1.8% Higher This Week

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 30th. During the last week, King DAG has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One King DAG token can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000892 BTC on popular exchanges. King DAG has a total market cap of $13.94 million and $2.08 million worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00024802 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00131243 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.50 or 0.00577706 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00158153 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.89 or 0.00304940 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00019397 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00050996 BTC.

About King DAG

King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 tokens. The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation. The official website for King DAG is kdag.io.

King DAG Token Trading

King DAG can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

