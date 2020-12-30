Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

KRG stock opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $19.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 210.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 18,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $239,498.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,427.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter worth about $186,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter worth about $221,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.5% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 12,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 23.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 158,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

