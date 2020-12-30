Klever (KLV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.14 Million

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded up 12% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Klever token can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Klever has traded 25% lower against the dollar. Klever has a total market cap of $16.14 million and $66,720.00 worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Klever alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00025971 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00133877 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00187294 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.14 or 0.00587696 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00316351 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00020790 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00052801 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever launched on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,298,778,127 tokens. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Klever

Klever can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.