Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) CTO Sells $221,174.16 in Stock

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) CTO Hong K. Choi sold 74,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $221,174.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 401,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Kopin stock opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $207.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.55. Kopin Co. has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $3.25.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 51.37% and a negative net margin of 37.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kopin Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on KOPN. ValuEngine cut Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 19th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Kopin in the second quarter worth about $47,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in Kopin in the third quarter worth about $150,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Kopin in the third quarter worth about $386,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kopin in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kopin by 37.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 111,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.62% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

