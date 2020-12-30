Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) traded up 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.87 and last traded at $28.36. 196,855 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 412,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.94.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Kraton from $29.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kraton from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kraton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.66. Kraton had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $373.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Kraton Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kraton news, CAO Chris H. Russell sold 1,532 shares of Kraton stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $44,473.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,655 shares in the company, valued at $338,344.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Kraton by 1.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kraton by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 22,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Kraton by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 32,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kraton by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Kraton by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kraton (NYSE:KRA)

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

