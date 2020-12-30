KUN (KUN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.00

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 30th. One KUN token can now be purchased for about $9.27 or 0.00033126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KUN has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. KUN has a total market capitalization of $18,531.95 and approximately $2.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00025739 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00133669 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00187805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.68 or 0.00581581 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.80 or 0.00313879 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00020597 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00052814 BTC.

KUN Token Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000 tokens. KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange.

Buying and Selling KUN

KUN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

