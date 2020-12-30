Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Hits New 12-Month High at $89.71

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $89.71 and last traded at $89.34, with a volume of 3240 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.10.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KYMR. Cowen began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.12.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,262,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $641,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,769,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

