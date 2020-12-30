Larry L. Trittschuh Sells 6,420 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $449,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $69.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1,382.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.63. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.79 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. HealthEquity’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HQY. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 79.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at $80,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HQY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HealthEquity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.69.

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

