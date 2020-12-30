LBRY Credits (LBC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.97 Million

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. During the last week, LBRY Credits has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. LBRY Credits has a market cap of $28.43 million and $2.97 million worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be bought for $0.0551 or 0.00000194 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LBRY Credits alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00025959 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00131926 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.69 or 0.00587172 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00155662 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.83 or 0.00309388 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00019452 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00051631 BTC.

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits’ launch date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 703,285,190 coins and its circulating supply is 515,935,636 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here. LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io.

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LBRY Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LBRY Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.