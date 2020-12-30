LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Receives $9.10 Consensus PT from Analysts

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.10.

A number of brokerages have commented on LC. BidaskClub lowered shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of LendingClub from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of LendingClub from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of LendingClub from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

Get LendingClub alerts:

NYSE:LC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.40. 31,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,940. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $13.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average of $5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $657.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.68.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.18. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $100,060.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244,799.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 6,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $29,997.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,116.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,773 shares of company stock worth $290,061 over the last quarter. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in LendingClub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 30,821 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 31,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 17,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 164.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 19,793 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.