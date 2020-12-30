Level01 (LVX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5,552.00

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. In the last week, Level01 has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. Level01 has a total market capitalization of $7.59 million and approximately $5,552.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Level01 token can now be purchased for $0.0461 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00040697 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005296 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.66 or 0.00290445 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00015342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003557 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00026420 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Level01 Token Profile

LVX is a token. Its launch date was June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,760,195 tokens. The official message board for Level01 is level01.io/blog. Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io. Level01’s official website is level01.io.

Level01 Token Trading

Level01 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Level01 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Level01 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

