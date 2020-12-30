Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.75 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.28% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lexicon Genetics Incorporated is a leader in defining the functions of genes for drug discovery using large-scale knockout mouse technology. Lexicon has invented high-throughput gene trapping technology to discover thousands of genes and expand its OmniBank library of tens of thousands of mouse clones. The Company uses an integrated platform of functional genomic technologies to accelerate large-scale analysis of mammalian gene function for drug discovery. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. G.Research raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.10 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.71.

Shares of NASDAQ LXRX opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.83. The firm has a market cap of $408.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.81. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 320.44% and a negative return on equity of 164.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LXRX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 110,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 39,352 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 375,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 40,452 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 30,367 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 17,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 398,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 104,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

