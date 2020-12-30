Li Auto Inc. (NYSE:LI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Li Auto Inc. (NYSE:LI) to report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Li Auto’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Li Auto will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.01) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Li Auto.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Li Auto (NYSE:LI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $369.80 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.10 to $45.60 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Li Auto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.10 to $45.60 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Li Auto from $20.60 to $60.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Li Auto currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LI. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 3rd quarter valued at about $357,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,788,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 3rd quarter valued at about $598,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000.

Shares of LI traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.06. 12,756,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,587,105. Li Auto has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $47.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.23.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and cutting-edge smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Li Auto (LI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.