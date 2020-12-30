Live Oak Bancshares Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:LOB)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 858 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,181% compared to the typical volume of 67 put options.

In related news, CEO James S. Mahan III purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,728,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director H K. Landis sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $609,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 213,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,659,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,374,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,950,000 after purchasing an additional 90,770 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,999,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 205,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 92,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 196,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 43,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOB opened at $45.93 on Wednesday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $51.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.05.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.56. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $98.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.88 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOB. Raymond James raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.