LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Stock Price Down 9.2%

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) fell 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.69. 2,230,514 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 1,542,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 17.05 and a current ratio of 17.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.89.

Get LM Funding America alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LM Funding America stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of LM Funding America as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

LM Funding America Company Profile (NASDAQ:LMFA)

LM Funding America, Inc, through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for LM Funding America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LM Funding America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.