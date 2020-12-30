LMP Capital and Income Fund (NYSE:SCD) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.40

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.40 and traded as high as $11.66. LMP Capital and Income Fund shares last traded at $11.55, with a volume of 96,905 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 3.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 918,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,401,000 after buying an additional 27,591 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 7,104 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 3,392.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 901,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,194,000 after buying an additional 13,747 shares during the last quarter.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

