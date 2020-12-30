Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Trading Down 0.5%

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) shares dropped 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $49.47 and last traded at $49.47. Approximately 39,941 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,413% from the average daily volume of 2,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.72.

LBLCF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Loblaw Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. CIBC reduced their price target on Loblaw Companies from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Loblaw Companies from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.24 and a 200-day moving average of $51.20.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LBLCF)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.