LSL Property Services plc (LSL.L) (LON:LSL) Shares Gap Up to $270.00

Shares of LSL Property Services plc (LSL.L) (LON:LSL) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $270.00, but opened at $283.00. LSL Property Services plc (LSL.L) shares last traded at $282.00, with a volume of 136 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 237.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 217.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £296.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.32.

About LSL Property Services plc (LSL.L) (LON:LSL)

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

Read More: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for LSL Property Services plc (LSL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSL Property Services plc (LSL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.