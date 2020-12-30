LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several research firms have commented on LTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Shares of LTC stock opened at $39.09 on Wednesday. LTC Properties has a 52-week low of $24.49 and a 52-week high of $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.91.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.40). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 56.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LTC Properties will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 3.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 1.8% during the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 21,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 2.7% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 1.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.