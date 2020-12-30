Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) COO Vincent Retort Sells 11,164 Shares of Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) COO Vincent Retort sold 11,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,116,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,181 shares in the company, valued at $8,918,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

LITE opened at $95.80 on Wednesday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.06 and a 52-week high of $101.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.38. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 48.14 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.19 and a 200-day moving average of $83.43.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LITE. Barclays dropped their price target on Lumentum from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Lumentum from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Lumentum from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.