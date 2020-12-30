Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Stock Price Up 11.7%

Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LAZR) rose 11.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.22 and last traded at $36.14. Approximately 13,036,189 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 326% from the average daily volume of 3,063,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.36.

LAZR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities raised shares of Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies, Inc develops and manufactures LiDAR based sensors for vehicles. It offers Iris, a sensor system that increases the visibility of vehicle drivers, as well as allows reacting safely at highway speeds. The company also provides a software that integrates with the sensor and helps the vehicle drivers.

