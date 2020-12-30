Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.20

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.20 and last traded at C$11.20, with a volume of 557888 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.85.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LUN. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Saturday, November 28th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial cut shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$9.75 to C$10.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.65.

The company has a market capitalization of C$8.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$800.47 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.10%.

In other Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley purchased 33,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$272,306.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 175,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,432,446.10. Also, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$129,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,080,000. Insiders purchased 228,330 shares of company stock worth $1,114,706 over the last 90 days.

About Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

