Lunyr Market Capitalization Reaches $211,779.14 (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Lunyr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0922 or 0.00000325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lunyr has a market capitalization of $211,779.14 and $27,691.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lunyr has traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00039247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00005479 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003534 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.13 or 0.00289302 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00015172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003523 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00025924 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Lunyr Token Profile

LUN is a token. Its launch date was March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lunyr

Lunyr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

