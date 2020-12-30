LUXCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4,546.00 (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. LUXCoin has a market cap of $510,590.75 and approximately $4,546.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUXCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0490 or 0.00000170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LUXCoin Profile

LUXCoin (CRYPTO:LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 11,429,623 coins and its circulating supply is 10,422,390 coins. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LUXCoin Coin Trading

LUXCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

