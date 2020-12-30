Lympo (LYM) Price Up 12.2% Over Last Week

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Lympo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Lympo has a total market cap of $2.42 million and $231,491.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lympo has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00038515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00005419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003507 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.17 or 0.00276821 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003496 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014991 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00024780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $555.33 or 0.01941629 BTC.

About Lympo

LYM is a token. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lympo is lympo.io. The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io.

Buying and Selling Lympo

Lympo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

