Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) Shares Up 7.5%

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGE) shot up 7.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $101.49 and last traded at $94.85. 980,643 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 351% from the average session volume of 217,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.21.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Madison Square Garden Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.33.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.81.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.72) by $1.85. The business had revenue of $14.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.53 million.

In other news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $31,712.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSGE. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $41,000.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

