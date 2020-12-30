Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 84.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,336 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGLN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Magellan Health by 90.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,065,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,781,000 after buying an additional 505,532 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Health by 111.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 673,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,034,000 after buying an additional 355,722 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Magellan Health during the third quarter worth $7,979,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Health by 21,436.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after buying an additional 69,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Magellan Health by 14.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,593,000 after buying an additional 53,705 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

MGLN stock opened at $82.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.22. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $87.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.96.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Magellan Health news, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 14,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $1,149,150.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,316.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $117,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,625,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,052 shares of company stock worth $3,759,522 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MGLN shares. BidaskClub raised Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Stephens upgraded Magellan Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Magellan Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.