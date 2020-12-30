Maker (MKR) Reaches Market Cap of $562.87 Million

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Maker token can currently be bought for approximately $564.39 or 0.01938602 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, Ethfinex and Kucoin. Maker has a market cap of $562.87 million and $36.97 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00038540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00005806 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003447 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.35 or 0.00272567 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00014787 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00024973 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Maker

MKR is a token. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 997,297 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Maker

Maker can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, DDEX, HitBTC, OasisDEX, Kucoin, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, Gate.io, IDEX, Bibox, Bancor Network, GOPAX, OKEx, Radar Relay, CoinMex and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

