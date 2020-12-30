Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Trading Down 3.6%

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) was down 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.19 and last traded at $4.19. Approximately 392 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 10,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.99.

Malayan Banking Berhad Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MLYBY)

Malayan Banking Berhad provides commercial banking and related financial services for individuals, small and medium enterprises, retail and corporate customers, and financial institutions primarily in Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Group Community Financial Services, Group Global Banking, and Group Insurance and Takaful.

