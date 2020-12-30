Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MANH. ValuEngine lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Manhattan Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.29.

NASDAQ MANH opened at $103.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.71. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $108.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 79.65 and a beta of 1.96.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $149.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,734 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $1,096,048.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,157,743.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $2,081,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,873,018.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

