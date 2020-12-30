Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Receives $4.05 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.05.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC assumed coverage on Marathon Gold in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Marathon Gold from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

OTCMKTS:MGDPF opened at $2.30 on Friday. Marathon Gold has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.74.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

