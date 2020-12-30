MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) CFO Michael H. Mclamb Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $190,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael H. Mclamb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 24th, Michael H. Mclamb sold 3,900 shares of MarineMax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $148,434.00.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $36.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.49. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $39.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.53 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HZO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax during the third quarter worth $1,601,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in MarineMax during the third quarter worth $745,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in MarineMax by 187.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 74,407 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax during the second quarter worth $2,011,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax during the second quarter worth $313,000.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

