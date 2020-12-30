Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.44.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMC. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $36,292,001.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,928.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $766,801.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,195.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 353,613 shares of company stock valued at $40,786,369. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospector Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 55,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 280,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,173,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,177,000. Ativo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,351,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMC stock opened at $114.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.22. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52-week low of $74.33 and a 52-week high of $120.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

