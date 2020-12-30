Mason Graphite Inc. (LLG.V) (CVE:LLG) Trading 12.8% Higher

Mason Graphite Inc. (LLG.V) (CVE:LLG)’s share price shot up 12.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49. 226,687 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 178,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

The company has a current ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$69.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20.

Mason Graphite Inc. (LLG.V) (CVE:LLG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mason Graphite Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mason Graphite Inc. (LLG.V) (CVE:LLG)

Mason Graphite Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Lac GuÃ©ret graphite property, which consists of 215 claims covering an area of 11,630 hectares located in northeastern Quebec.

