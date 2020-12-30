Matic Network (MATIC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $9.78 Million

Matic Network (CURRENCY:MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Matic Network has a total market cap of $86.60 million and approximately $9.78 million worth of Matic Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Matic Network token can now be purchased for $0.0180 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Matic Network has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Matic Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00025171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00129820 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.19 or 0.00578990 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00153178 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00305968 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00019341 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00050807 BTC.

Matic Network Token Profile

Matic Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,812,024,448 tokens. The official website for Matic Network is matic.network. Matic Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Matic Network’s official message board is medium.com/matic-network.

Buying and Selling Matic Network

Matic Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matic Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matic Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matic Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Matic Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matic Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.