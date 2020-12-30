Maverick Chain Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,186.00 (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 30th. One Maverick Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including DEx.top and CoinEgg. Maverick Chain has a market cap of $385,072.22 and approximately $4,186.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Maverick Chain has traded 92.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maverick Chain Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net.

Maverick Chain Token Trading

Maverick Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

