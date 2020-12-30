MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $50.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. MaxLinear traded as high as $37.86 and last traded at $37.83, with a volume of 8724 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.55.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. MaxLinear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 4,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $139,575.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,223.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $93,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,619 shares of company stock worth $919,807. 9.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in MaxLinear by 3,537.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 556,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,943,000 after buying an additional 541,200 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,299,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 19,016.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 531,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,328,000 after purchasing an additional 528,670 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,670,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,095,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,457,000 after purchasing an additional 264,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.66.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $156.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL)

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

