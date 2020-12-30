MCAN Mortgage Co. (MKP.TO) (TSE:MKP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.02

MCAN Mortgage Co. (MKP.TO) (TSE:MKP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.02 and traded as high as $15.60. MCAN Mortgage Co. (MKP.TO) shares last traded at $15.38, with a volume of 3,700 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of C$388.71 million and a PE ratio of 12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.65, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$15.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.04.

MCAN Mortgage Co. (MKP.TO) (TSE:MKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

About MCAN Mortgage Co. (MKP.TO) (TSE:MKP)

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.

