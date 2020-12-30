MediBloc [QRC20] Market Capitalization Achieves $12.28 Million (MED)

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 30th. Over the last week, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox. MediBloc [QRC20] has a market capitalization of $12.28 million and $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,758.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $723.94 or 0.02607931 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.23 or 0.00451140 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.44 or 0.01262430 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.68 or 0.00578846 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004875 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.81 or 0.00229873 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00020490 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000080 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Profile

MED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The official message board for MediBloc [QRC20] is medium.com/@MediBloc. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MediBloc [QRC20] is medibloc.org/en. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC20] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coinrail and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [QRC20] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

