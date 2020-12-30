Medicine Man Technologies’ (SHWZ) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Noble Financial

Noble Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Medicine Man Technologies (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) in a report published on Sunday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Medicine Man Technologies stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36. Medicine Man Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $3.09.

Medicine Man Technologies Company Profile

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc, doing business as Schwazze, operates as a cannabis company. The company provides cannabis products for various edible companies; and vape cartridges and syringes. It also owns and operates four dispensaries that sell finest cannabis and infused-products located in Pueblo, Ordway, Rocky Ford, and Las Animas.

