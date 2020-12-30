MelodyVR Group PLC (MVR.L) (LON:MVR) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of MelodyVR Group PLC (MVR.L) (LON:MVR) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $3.75, but opened at $3.65. MelodyVR Group PLC (MVR.L) shares last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 5,410,355 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Simon Cole sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total value of £13,500 ($17,637.84).

Get MelodyVR Group PLC (MVR.L) alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16.

MelodyVR Group PLC (MVR.L) Company Profile (LON:MVR)

MelodyVR Group PLC develops a music platform that allows users to experience music performances in virtual reality primarily in the United Kingdom. The company delivers virtual reality music experiences and original content to music fans via the MelodyVR music platform, a free-to-download app currently available on iOs and Android smartphones and virtual reality devices; and live-streaming performances in virtual reality.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for MelodyVR Group PLC (MVR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MelodyVR Group PLC (MVR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.