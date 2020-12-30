Merculet Price Down 30.8% Over Last 7 Days (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. During the last seven days, Merculet has traded down 30.8% against the US dollar. One Merculet token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, Hotbit and OKEx. Merculet has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $140,141.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00025508 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00131193 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.87 or 0.00581841 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.61 or 0.00158093 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00304388 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00019652 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00051025 BTC.

Merculet Profile

Merculet’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,287,977,887 tokens. The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Merculet Token Trading

Merculet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, OKEx, Kucoin, IDEX, CoinMex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

