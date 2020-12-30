Mercury (MER) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,368.00

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Mercury token can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mercury has a market capitalization of $517,895.74 and approximately $1,368.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mercury has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00025414 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00131194 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.50 or 0.00582157 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.49 or 0.00158094 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.72 or 0.00304877 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00019261 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00051122 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

