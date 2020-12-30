Meten EdtechX Education Group (NASDAQ:METX) Shares Down 7.1%

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX)’s share price dropped 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.84. Approximately 613,965 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 568% from the average daily volume of 91,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

The company has a market cap of $12.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of -2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.63.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:METX)

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals.

