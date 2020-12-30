Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price target upped by Tudor Pickering from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Methanex from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Methanex in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Methanex from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Methanex from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Methanex from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Methanex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.15.

Get Methanex alerts:

MEOH opened at $45.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.91. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.59 and its 200 day moving average is $27.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.39 and a beta of 2.22.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.09). Methanex had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Methanex will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. FMR LLC raised its position in Methanex by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 25,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Methanex by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 150,280 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Methanex by 242.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 17,855 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Methanex in the 2nd quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Methanex by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.