Metro AG (B4B3.F) (ETR:B4B3) Given a €8.40 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Metro AG (B4B3.F) (ETR:B4B3) has been given a €8.40 ($9.88) price objective by stock analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 17.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €7.70 ($9.06) price target on shares of Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on shares of Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on shares of Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on shares of Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €8.20 ($9.65) price objective on shares of Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metro AG (B4B3.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €9.17 ($10.78).

Get Metro AG (B4B3.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR B4B3 opened at €10.20 ($12.00) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €8.95 and a 200 day moving average of €8.91. Metro AG has a 12-month low of €7.26 ($8.54) and a 12-month high of €13.50 ($15.88). The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.84. The stock has a market cap of $30.35 million and a PE ratio of 8.05.

About Metro AG (B4B3.F)

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Metro AG (B4B3.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro AG (B4B3.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.