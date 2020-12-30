Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

MLR opened at $36.96 on Monday. Miller Industries has a 52-week low of $25.25 and a 52-week high of $38.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.57 million, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.21.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $168.37 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLR. Huber Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Miller Industries by 476.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Miller Industries by 14.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Miller Industries in the second quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Miller Industries by 101,700.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares during the period. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

