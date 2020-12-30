MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Market Capitalization Hits $99.78 Million

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for $9.34 or 0.00033250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 74.3% higher against the US dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $99.78 million and approximately $797,163.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00028160 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.19 or 0.00360297 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.11 or 0.01506613 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000046 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000243 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,685,316 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw.

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

