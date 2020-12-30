Mirrored Netflix Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10,468.00 (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 30th. During the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. Mirrored Netflix has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and approximately $10,468.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Netflix token can currently be bought for approximately $459.30 or 0.01637353 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00025855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00133272 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00187299 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.92 or 0.00584352 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.80 or 0.00313010 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00020013 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00052870 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Token Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 4,466 tokens. Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol. The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance.

Mirrored Netflix Token Trading

Mirrored Netflix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

