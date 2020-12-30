Mirrored Tesla Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,468.00 (mTSLA)

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Mirrored Tesla has a market cap of $3.47 million and approximately $2,468.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Tesla token can currently be bought for about $549.41 or 0.01960124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Tesla has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00026153 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00133515 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.58 or 0.00187589 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.16 or 0.00582110 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.83 or 0.00313331 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00019536 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00052794 BTC.

About Mirrored Tesla

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 6,324 tokens. Mirrored Tesla’s official website is mirror.finance. The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol.

Buying and Selling Mirrored Tesla

